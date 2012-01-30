8-Year-Old Girl Shreds a Stratovarius Song, Racks Up 2 Million YouTube Views

It looks like we might be a little late on this one, given the fact that MORE THAN 2 MILLION people have already seen this video of 8-year-old Zoe Thomson shredding the heck out of "Stratosphere" by Stratovarius. If you haven't already, check out the video below.

You may remember Zoe as being part of The Mini Band, a group of kid musicians who made the Internet rounds last year covering songs like Metallica's "Enter Sandman" and Guns N' Roses' "Paradise City."

The band drew so much attention that Metallica posted a video congratulating them. Lars even offered for Metallica to open up for them sometime, adding, "If you'll have us."