Metallica Release Video Message in Support of Mini Band's "Enter Sandman" Cover

You may remember the videos we posted of a band of kids ranging in after from 8-10 performing covers of Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O Mine" and Metallica's "Enter Sandman." If not, check them out here.

The band behind the covers call themselves "Mini Band," and have been getting their fair share of attention since the videos went viral.

Among those who took notice are the members of the mighty Metallica themselves, who issued a video message in support of the band, giving their seal of approval to the band's cover of their classic, "Enter Sandman."

Lars even offered to have Metallica come out and open for the band, adding: "if you guys will have us."