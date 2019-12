Massachusetts metal band the Acacia Strain have just posted a new video for their track, "The Impaler." The song comes from their 2010 effort, Wormwood.

The Acacia Strain recently released their first live album on June 21 via Prosthetic Records. Titled The Most Known Unknown, the double-disc set was limited to 5,000 copies.

The band is currently on tour as part of the Vans Warped Tour.