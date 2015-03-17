Dropkick Murphys “I’m Shipping Up to Boston” Acoustic —Video Finds

Alright folks, it's time to get into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit!

We've dug up a killer live-in-studio acoustic performance from everyone’s favorite Celtic-punk band, Dropkick Murphys. Here they perform one of their fan-favorites, “I’m Shipping Up to Boston.”

There's something about this fist-pumping tune that makes you want to raise your pint high in the air! Or it could be the accordion.

If you’re a movie fan, you might remember this song from 2006’s Academy Award Best Picture-winning film, The Departed.

Check out the performance below and find out more about Boston's Dropkick Murphys at dropkickmurphys.com.