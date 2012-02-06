Adrenaline Mob Post Samples of Song from Upcoming Debut Album

Adrenaline Mob have posted samples of two new songs -- "All on the Line" and "Indifferent" -- from their upcoming debut album, Omertá, online. You can check them out on the band's Facebook page or stream them below.

The band also recently released a music video for the track "Undaunted," which can be seen here.

Adrenaline Mob is vocalist Russell Allen (Symphony X), guitarist Mike Orlando and drummer Mike Portnoy.

Guitarist Rich Ward and bassist Paul DiLeo recently announced their departure from the band due to scheduling conflicts with their other bands.