Mike Orlando Premieres "Burn" Live Video

Today, we've teamed up with Adrenaline Mob guitarist (and frequent GW columnist) Mike Orlando to premiere his new "Burn" performance video. You can check it out above.

Taken from Orlando's new instrumental Sonic Stomp DVD, the track features Aquiles Priester on drums, Junior Carelli on keyboards and Fernando Quesada on bass.

Featuring both full-band and solo performances, Sonic Stomp was filmed at Thiago Bianchi's Fusao Studios in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

To pick up a copy of Sonic Stomp, step right this way.

For more on Mike Orlando, follow along on Facebook.