Adrenaline Mob's Mike Orlando Premieres "Lords of Thunder" Playthrough Video

For your viewing (and listening) pleasure, Adrenaline Mob shredder Mike Orlando recently shot an exclusive playthrough video for "Lords of Thunder," a hopping track off the band's new album, We the People. You can check it out below. The disc was released June 2 via Century Media Records, and the band is touring hard in support this summer. For all their upcoming dates, head to adrenalinemob.com.

By the way, Orlando is featured in the current September issue of Guitar World, and his brand-new Guitar World instructional column, Mob Rules, kicks off in the upcoming October issue. Be sure to keep an eye out for it! In the meantime, watch him play "Lords of Thunder" and enjoy the music video for "King of the Ring," another track off the new album.