Ailing B.B. King Forced to Cancel Remainder of Tour

B.B. King has canceled the final eight performances of his tour after being diagnosed with dehydration and exhaustion.

According to King's website, the 89-year-old singer/guitarist fell ill Friday night during a performance at the House of Blues in Chicago and was quickly evaluated by a doctor.

His tour was supposed to include stops at his own B.B. King Blues Club & Grill in New York City next week.

No further updates on his condition are available, but we'll keep you updated when we find out more.

Earlier this year, King issued an apology to fans after an erratic performance in St. Louis led to catcalls from the audience — not to mention early departures. His publicists called it "a bad night for one of America's living blues legends."