Carlos Santana hospitalized following pre-show medical emergency

News
By ( Guitarist, Total Guitar ) published

The 77-year-old guitarist postponed his Texas show but is still scheduled to continue the rest of his tour

Carlos Santana performs on stage at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on June 17, 2022 in Chula Vista, California
(Image credit: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Carlos Santana has been hospitalized in Texas for observation after a pre-show medical emergency forced him to cancel yesterday (April 22)'s show at San Antonio's Majestic Theater.

According to a statement released by his manager, Michael Vrionis, “Mr. Santana was at the venue (Majestic Theatre) preparing for tonight’s show when he experienced an event that was determined to be dehydration.

“Out of an abundance of caution and the health of Mr. Santana, the decision to postpone the show was the most prudent course of action.”

Vrionis assured fans that the veteran guitarist is “doing well and is looking forward to coming back to San Antonio soon as well as continuing his US Tour.” Furthermore, he confirmed that the San Antonio show "will be rescheduled soon.”

So far, Santana is still scheduled to perform tonight in Sugar Land, Texas, with a packed schedule through mid-November that sees the 77-year-old performing across the States and Europe as part of his Oneness Tour.

Carlos Santana pictured on stage as he performs live at Street Music Art in Assago Milan, Italy

(Image credit: Roberto Finizio/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The guitarist is also returning to Vegas to continue his House of Blues residency, which had to be postponed from its original January and February dates after he suffered an accidental fall at his home in Hawaii.

Santana has suffered similar episodes in the past that have forced him to reschedule concerts. In 2022, he collapsed onstage during a performance in Michigan – after which he postponed six shows – while in 2021, he canceled his Las Vegas residency following an “unscheduled heart procedure”.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

