Carlos Santana hospitalized following pre-show medical emergency
The 77-year-old guitarist postponed his Texas show but is still scheduled to continue the rest of his tour
Carlos Santana has been hospitalized in Texas for observation after a pre-show medical emergency forced him to cancel yesterday (April 22)'s show at San Antonio's Majestic Theater.
According to a statement released by his manager, Michael Vrionis, “Mr. Santana was at the venue (Majestic Theatre) preparing for tonight’s show when he experienced an event that was determined to be dehydration.
“Out of an abundance of caution and the health of Mr. Santana, the decision to postpone the show was the most prudent course of action.”
Vrionis assured fans that the veteran guitarist is “doing well and is looking forward to coming back to San Antonio soon as well as continuing his US Tour.” Furthermore, he confirmed that the San Antonio show "will be rescheduled soon.”
So far, Santana is still scheduled to perform tonight in Sugar Land, Texas, with a packed schedule through mid-November that sees the 77-year-old performing across the States and Europe as part of his Oneness Tour.
The guitarist is also returning to Vegas to continue his House of Blues residency, which had to be postponed from its original January and February dates after he suffered an accidental fall at his home in Hawaii.
Santana has suffered similar episodes in the past that have forced him to reschedule concerts. In 2022, he collapsed onstage during a performance in Michigan – after which he postponed six shows – while in 2021, he canceled his Las Vegas residency following an “unscheduled heart procedure”.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com.
