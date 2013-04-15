Alice in Chains Premiere Lyric Video for "Stone"

Alice In Chains have released a new lyric video for a "Stone," a track off their new album, The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here, which is scheduled to be released May 28.

The album is already available for preorder on iTunes. Fans who preorder the album will receive an instant download of “Stone.”

Check out the video for the song below

"Stone" follows the album's first single, "Hollow," which hit No. 1 on the Mainstream and Active Rock radio charts. Its companion video has amassed more than a million views on YouTube.