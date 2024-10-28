“The crushing intensity, squalling lead tones, and chugging riffs of ’90s metal”: Jerry Cantrell’s Alice In Chains tone in a box for $110? Funny Little Boxes promises just that with the Dirt distortion

News
By
( , )
published

Made in collaboration with YouTuber Let’s Play All, Dirt looks to harness 1990s hard rock and metal tones without breaking the bank

Funny Little Boxes Dirt Distortion
(Image credit: Funny Little Boxes)

Funny Little Boxes and Matt Webster of the Let's Play All YouTube channel have announced their third collaborative pedal, the Dirt distortion pedal – which promises to deliver the guitar tones of Alice In Chains' Dirt record and more for just shy of $110.

The pedal's brief was to nail Jerry Cantrell's sought-after guitar tones from the 1991 Alice In Chain's classic, with a particular emphasis on Them Bones – a gilt-edged metal anthem hinging on an angular riff that is known for its hairy yet defined tone.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.