Alice in Chains Premiere New Song, "Hollow"

After teasing fans with bits of lyrics for the past two weeks, Alice in Chains have just released an official lyric video for their new song, "Hollow." Check it out in the fan-made lyric video below.

"Hollow" is from the band's as-yet-untitled new album, which is due out in spring 2013.

"It’s like having to deal with the sophomore jinx for the second time in our career,” said guitarist Jerry Cantrell of the pressure to follow 2009's Black Gives Way to Blue. "In my opinion, that record stood up to anything else we’ve put out in our career. And this new one is right up there as well."

