'American Bandstand' Host Dick Clark Dead at 82

Broadcasting legend Dick Clark — perhaps best known as the host of TV's American Bandstand — has died at age 82.

His agent confirmed that Clark suffered a heart attack this morning after undergoing an outpatient procedure last night in a Los Angeles-area hospital.

Clark earned a place in American pop culture history as the host of American Bandstand from 1952 to 1989, not to mention hosting Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve for more than three decades, producing numerous television shows and appearing often as a radio host.

For "spreading the gospel of rock and roll to teenagers across the country," Clark was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993.

In recent years, Clark's health has declined drastically, beginning with his diagnosis of Type 2 diabetes in the early '90s and culminating with a stroke in 2004. Despite health concerns, he hosted Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve earlier this year.

"RIP to old friend Dick Clark," wrote vocalist Glenn Hughes on Facebook. "Thanks for bein' Part of our Cal Jam TV Show."

Slash commented, "Sad news about Dick Clark. I can't think of anybody in radio who has had more impact. He is going to be missed by many."

We'll leave you with one of Clark's most memorable quotes: "Music is the soundtrack of your life."