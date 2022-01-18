Animals As Leaders announce US tour in support of new album, Parrhesia

Animals As Leaders have announced they’ll be hitting the road throughout March and April this year in support of their upcoming album, Parrhesia.

The Parrhesia US tour will notably feature two sets per night: one comprising tracks from the band’s pre-existing repertoire, and another that will see the prog-metal heavyweights perform their forthcoming studio effort in full.

Kicking off at Denver’s Summit Music Hall on March 30, Animals As Leaders will visit 19 cities while on the Live Nation-produced tour, and will conclude their trip round the country on April 22 at LA’s Theater At The Ace Hotel.

In between these shows, they will play two runs of six consecutive nights throughout April, visiting cities such as Kansas, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Boston and Atlanta.

Tickets for the tour will go on general sale on January 21 at 10am from Animals As Leaders’ official website.

Headed up by electric guitar titans Tosin Abasi and Javier Reyes, Animals As Leaders will release Parrhesia – their first new material in more than half a decade since 2016’s The Madness Of Many – on March 25 via Sumerian Records.

They’ve prefaced the release of Parrhesia so far by sharing two singles, The Problem Of Many and Monomyth, the latter of which was subsequently the subject of a scorching playthrough from Abasi.

A full list of dates for the Parrhesia tour can be found below.

Mar 30 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

Apr 1 - Kansas City, MO @ Truman Theater*

Apr 2 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown*

Apr 3 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

Apr 4 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

Apr 5 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

Apr 6 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

Apr 8 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally's*

Apr 9 - Lititz, PA @ Mickey's Black Box*

Apr 10 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

Apr 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

Apr 12 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

Apr 13 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

Apr 15 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

Apr 16 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

Apr 18 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

Apr 19 - Austin, TX @ Emo's

Apr 21 - Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theater*

Apr 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Theater At The Ace Hotel