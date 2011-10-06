Apple Co-Founder Steve Jobs Dead at 56

Steve Jobs, co-founder and former CEO of Apple, died today, October 5, of pancreatic cancer at age 56.

This statement appears on Apple's website:

"Apple has lost a visionary and creative genius, and the world has lost an amazing human being. Those of us who have been fortunate enough to know and work with Steve have lost a dear friend and an inspiring mentor. Steve leaves behind a company that only he could have built, and his spirit will forever be the foundation of Apple. If you would like to share your thoughts, memories, and condolences, please email rememberingsteve@apple.com."

Jobs had been fighting cancer since 2004 -- starting with a tumor on his pancreas -- and underwent a liver transplant in 2009 after taking a leave of absence from Apple for unspecified health problems. He took another leave of absence this past January before resigning as CEO on August 24, handing the CEO job to his successor, Tim Cook. Cook made his first public presentation as Apple's CEO yesterday when announcing the iPhone 4S.

Jobs became Apple's chairman.

Jobs was born February 24, 1955, in San Francisco and was adopted by Paul and Clara Jobs. He co-founded Apple with Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne in 1976 at age 21.

Here's Jobs telling his own story while delivering the commencement address at Stanford University in 2005. Jobs, who never graduated from college, first mentions his pancreatic cancer about 10 minutes into the video: