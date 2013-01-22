Billy Bragg Announces New Album, 'Tooth & Nail,' and North American Tour

Singer/songwriter Billy Bragg will release Tooth & Nail, his 10th studio album, March 19 via Cooking Vinyl.

The album, which was produced by Joe Henry, is Bragg's first since 2008's Mr. Love & Justice.

"Most people, when they hear my name, think of polemical anthems born in struggle," Bragg said. "I often find myself having to remind people that I am also the 'Sherpa of Heartbreak,' writing songs about the struggle to maintain our relationships with those we love the most. It is fitting that Tooth & Nail should be my next release after the re-issue of the Billy Bragg & Wilco collaboration as, stylistically, it is the follow-up to Mermaid Avenue that I never made."

The album was recorded live, without overdubs, in five days, a method not employed by Bragg since his 1983 debut, Life's a Riot With Spy Vs. Spy. It was recorded at Henry’s basement studio in Pasadena early last year and features Bragg on vocals and acoustic guitar. Other musicians include Greg Leisz (Bon Iver) on pedal steel guitar, Patrick Warren (Lana del Rey) on keyboards, Jay Bellerose (Regina Spektor) on drums and David Piltch (Ramblin’ Jack Elliot) on upright bass.

For more about Bragg, and to get a download of "Handyman Blues," a track off the new album, visit his official website.

Check out the album's complete track listing, and Bragg's new tour North American dates, below the video.

Tooth & Nail track listing:

01. January Song

02. No One Knows Nothing Anymore

03. Handyman Blues

04. I Ain't Got No Home

05. Swallow My Pride

06. Do Unto Others

07. Over You

08. Goodbye, Goodbye

09. There Will Be A Reckoning

10. Chasing Rainbows

11. Your Name On My Tongue

12. Tomorrow's Going To Be A Better Day

Billy Bragg North American Tour:

3/14 – 3/16 – SXSW – Austin, TX

3/23 – Gothic Theatre – Englewood, CO

3/24 – KiMo Theatre – Albuquerque, NM

3/26 – The Crescent Ballroom – Phoenix, AZ

3/28 – El Rey Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

3/29 – Great American Music Hall – San Francisco, CA

3/30 – Petaluma, CA – McNear's Mystic Theatre

4/02 – Aladdin Theatre – Portland, OR

4/03 – Neptune Theatre – Seattle, WA

4/04 – Alix Goolden Hall – Victoria, BC

4/05 – Vogue Theatre, Vancouver, BC

4/06 – Live at the Royal – Nelson, BC

4/08 – MacEwan Hall – Calgary, AB

4/09 – Orr Centre – Regina SK

4/10 – Garrick Centre – Winnipeg, MB

4/12 , 13 – City Winery – Chicago, IL

4/15 – The Englert Theatre – Iowa City, IA

4/17 – The Belcourt Theatre – Nashville, TN

4/19 – Cat's Cradle – Carrboro, NC

4/20 – Keswick Theatre – Glensdale, PA

4/21 – Mountain Stage – Morgantown, WV

4/22 – Rams Head Theatre – Annapolis, MD

4/26 – State Theater – Ithaca, NY

4/27 – Town Hall – New York, NY

4/28 – Berklee Performance Center – Boston, MA

4/30 – The Southgate House Revival – Cincinnati, OH

5/01 – The Ark – Ann Arbor, MI