Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Hoping to Complete Cancer Treatment This Year

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi has announced he expects to finish treatment for cancer at some point this year.

In a New Year's message posted on his website, Iommi thanked his fans for their ongoing support and said he hopes to get the "all clear," health-wise, in 2014.

"We've some good things lined up for the coming year, firstly the Grammys, then some dates in the U.S. and Canada, and in the summer a quick trip round Europe," Iommi wrote. "I should also be finishing my regular treatment and I’m hoping to not get so tired, all positive."

As has been widely reported, Iommi has being undergoing treatment for lymphoma. He was diagnosed in January 2012.

"When we were writing this album and he was going through his treatment, I thought to myself, 'He ain't gonna fucking make it. How can he?,' Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne told NME last year. "He'd come down some days and look so tired. He's a good guy, Tony. And he's a fucking great guitar player. I just keep my fingers crossed it don't return."