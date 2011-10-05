Bob Dylan a Favorite for Nobel Prize in Literature?

While his nomination was no secret, at least one British gambling agency has made the claim that Dylan is now one of the favorites to take home the Nobel Peace Prize in Literature tomorrow, October 6.

Currently, Ladbrokes ranks Dylan fourth in the running, at 10/1 odds to win. Dylan is nominated not only for his lyrical prowess, but for his published works like Tarantula and Chronicles Volume One as well.

A representative from Ladbrokes told the U.K.'s The Guardian: "We've seen enough activity from the right people to suggest Dylan now has a huge chance this year. If he doesn't make the shortlist at least there will be some seriously burnt fingers. As Dylan said, money doesn't talk, it swears. If he does the business there might be a few expletives from us as well."

Currently ahead of Dylan are Syrian poet Adonis, Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami and hometown favorite, Swedish poet Tomas Transtromer.