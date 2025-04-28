“Their music gave a voice to generations and influenced many artists that followed in their footsteps”: One of the most iconic session players of all time has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, alongside The White Stripes and Soundgarden
Oasis and Phish were notably snubbed from the Class of 2025
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation has revealed this year's inductees in an announcement delivered by Ryan Seacrest on the latest episode of American Idol – with a list that included some overdue names and omitted others who had an almost surefire shot at this year's class of inductees.
The guitar world is represented by The White Stripes, Soundgarden, and Bad Company in the Performer category. They are joined by Girls Just Wanna Have Fun icon Cyndi Lauper, gravel-voiced English singer Joe Cocker, Atlanta hip-hop duo Outkast, and Chubby Checker, who gets the nod nearly 40 years after he was first eligible for Hall of Fame recognition.
Bass legend Carol Kaye – who has played on more than 10,000 recordings over her six decade-plus career – is honored in the Musical Excellence Award category, alongside prolific R&B record producer, arranger, and songwriter Thom Bell, and English pianist and organist Nicky Hopkins.
Salt-N-Pepa, the first female rap act to achieve gold and platinum status from the Recording Industry Association of America, will also receive the Musical Influence Award, alongside Werewolves of London singer-songwriter Warren Zevon.
Meanwhile, record producer, former president of Warner Bros. Records, and co-founder and co-chair of DreamWorks Records, Lenny Waronker, is the recipient of this year's Ahmet Ertegun Award – reserved for non-performing industry professionals who have had a major influence on music and culture.
“Each of these inductees created their own sound and attitude that had a profound impact on culture and helped to change the course of Rock & Roll forever,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. “Their music gave a voice to generations and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps.”
As is the case every year, there are a few high-profile snubs. Mariah Carey's omission, in particular, is a notable oversight, considering this is the second time she has been overlooked by the Rock Hall's voters. Britpop leaders Oasis were also given the cold shoulder, while jam band Phish – who topped the fan vote – didn't make the final cut.
This isn't the first time the winner of the fan ballot lost out on that year's induction. Dave Matthews Band, who won the 2020 fan vote, was ultimately not included in that year's final list – and had to wait four years before finally receiving their flowers.
The Class of 2025 will be inducted live on November 8 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, with the ceremony streaming live on Disney+, a special airing on ABC at a later date, and available on Hulu the next day.
