When it comes to playing chords, riffs, melodies and solos, most of us focus intently on the notes that are being held down by our fretting hand. But just as essential to getting your musical point across is what’s happening with your picking hand – and, by extension, the very plectrum that is being held within it.

Few companies understand this better than Bog Street, which developed the Axe Series of picks to meet the varied needs of modern players.

Bog Street has called the Axe Series - which encompasses the Battle Axe, Axe Blade and Axe Cut models - as a “challenge to the conventional guitar pick.” And indeed it is, with a unique, three-sided form-factor design and plectrums that combine both thick and thin edges in one pick.

(Image credit: Bog Street )

Which is significant because, as Steve Stine explains in the above video, finding the right pick is more important than you might imagine.

“A guitar pick is one of those things that we just don’t think about that often, but they’re really, really important because they help us develop more control over the things we’re trying to play and execute on the guitar,” he says.

Additionally, the correct pick will help avoid issues like hand tension, fatigue and grip stress. And so, Stine says, “we’re going to discuss the benefits of finding the right guitar pick, and how you can develop more comfort and control as well as better overall ability to play the guitar when the pick that you’re using feels right between your fingers.”

(Image credit: Bog Street )

First up is Bog Street’s Battle Axe, a triangular model that Stine likens to the size of a Jazz III. “What I love about the Battle Axe is it has a texture on it that is very easy to grip,” he says.

“Also, there’s a hole in the center, and that hole enables us to be able to grab the pick and actually feel our fingers make contact through that pick so it doesn’t move as much.”

The result is a more relaxed hand and an easier picking aproach.

Stine then runs us through the Axe Blade and Axe Cut designs, both of which combine thinner and thicker edges for a variety of options.

(Image credit: Bog Street)

“Oftentimes we like the sound of a thinner guitar pick when we’re strumming an acoustic,” Stine says. “It’s less aggressive. But what’s really cool about the Axe Blade is it’s kind of two picks in one, because I can turn the pick and I get a thicker edge now.”

He continues, “There’s a big difference in tonality between the thinner edge and thicker edge. You can even change mid-song if you wanted to.”

The Axe Blade is similar in size to the Battle Axe, while the Axe Cut is larger, making it an ideal option for bassists.

At the end of the day, Stine advises, “there’s no one-size-fits-all when it comes to guitar picks.” Which is true. But for whatever you particular picking needs might be, Bog Street’s Axe Series has you covered – and then some.

For more information, head to Bog Street.