“The solution to your Tele neck pickup headaches and a fitting farewell for the godfather of heavy metal”: This is all the new guitar gear that has caught my eye this week – and it includes my new dream reverb machine

Hello, and welcome to Guitar World’s sparkly new gear round-up, your one-stop-shop for keeping up to date with what’s been happening in the big wide world of guitar gear over the past seven days.

From new electric guitars to amp modeler updates, the guitar industry is never short of fresh releases, and it can sometimes be hard to stay abreast of every new launch that may be of interest to you.

To make things a little easier, we’ve put together an essential must-read guide that will cover the major releases, the boutique drops, and everything in between.

While the first week of July arguably didn't quite reach the heights of the June – which boasted the Line 6 Helix Stadium, Herman Li's first PRS signature and a load of new Squiers – that's not to say it's been entirely without some key product launches.

Laney, for example, revived Tony Iommi's 2012 signature amp to coincide with Black Sabbath's last live show, while DiMarzio released a Muscle T single-coil that could actually make you like Telecaster neck pickups.

Elsewhere, Hotone dropped a convolution reverb pedal, Dunlop re-engineered some picks that could potentially make you a better player, and Ibanez showed some love to the RG range. All that, and more, can be found below...

Laney Tony Iommi TI100 Limited Edition

Tony Iommi TI100 Limited Edition | Laney Black Country Customs - YouTube Watch On

Back to the Beginning (the title given to Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's last live show) is set to kick off in a matter of hours, and to mark the occasion, Laney rekindled its partnership with Tony Iommi this week for the TI100 Limited Edition – a reissue of the pair's acclaimed signature amp from 2012.

Although 'limited edition' doesn't quite do it justice – only 50 will be made – it's nice to see the return of such an influential and beloved amp, especially as it has served as Iommi's go-to amp of choice for the past decade.

Iommi forged the sound of heavy metal on Black Sabbath back in the 1970s with a Laney amp. It seems only fitting that he should bring the curtain down on an epic live carer with the firm still by his side.

For more: Laney

Ibanez RGA Premium Series

RGA Premium | Máté Bodor | Ibanez RGA20P1PB - YouTube Watch On

Sure, Ibanez rolled out some new signatures for Lari Basilio, Joe Satriani and Josh Smith this week, but you'll forgive us for saying that the launch of the all-new RGA Premium series overshadowed them somewhat.

It's been some time since the RG catalog saw some love, but Ibanez has made the wait worth it with a set of exotically styled six- and seven-strings that look absolutely killer. Ibanez fans are falling head over heels for the RGA Premium axes, and for good reason: just look at them.

Expect elegant tonewoods, high-end specs, DiMarzio pickups and expansive switching options. The best RG drop in recent years? Probably.

For more: Ibanez

DiMarzio Muscle T pickups

(Image credit: DiMarzio)

The best guitar gear launches are often the ones that help solve a problem, and with its Muscle T set, DiMarzio is trying to do just that. According to the brand, the Muscle T neck pickup is looking to make Telecaster neck pickups popular, and remedy the perception that traditional alternatives are muddy, dull and lacking in clarity.

Yes, there will be some out there who love the Tele neck sound as it is, but for those who have been deterred from trying a T-type guitar for fear of a sub-par neck pickup, this will be for you.

DiMarzio says this one "retains all the dynamic response of a good early '60s Tele pickup but adds more of the glassy sparkle that Tele neck pickups always lacked". As a Tele player myself, I'm listening...

For more: DiMarzio

Hotone Verbera

Hotone Verbera - Presets Preview - YouTube Watch On

The pedal market certainly isn't short of world-class reverb pedals, and while the Hotone Verbera may at first seem like just another addition to that ever-growing corner of the market, it's actually something different altogether.

Why? Well, while digital reverb pedals are most commonly algorithmic, the Verbera is a convolution stompbox: comparatively, it uses Impulse Responses, rather than algorithms, to generate reverb tones.

The Verbera ships with 120 reverb IRs (aerospace domes and cathedrals among them) with space for up to 1024 (so you'll never, ever run out of reverbs on this thing), and it can even be used to clone and capture user-generated reverbs.

To make things even better, it does still offer an algorithm reverb approach thanks to its dual-engine design, meaning you get the best of both worlds. The fact all of the above is packaged into such a compact chassis is mind-boggling as well.

The jury is still out this early on, but the Verbera looks like a huge shake-up in the reverb world. I didn't even know I needed another reverb pedal, but I'm now convinced the Verbera is the reverb machine of my dreams.

For more: Hotone

Crazy Tube Circuits Mirage Dual-Engine Reverb Workstation

(Image credit: Crazy Tube Circuits)

Speaking of reverbs, Crazy Tube Circuits has launched a dual-engine reverb of its own. Like most classic pedals, it relies on a bunch of varied 'verb algorithms – 16 per engine – which can be layered, split, morphed, tweaked, and edited to create "deeply atmospheric soundscapes".

Here, it's all about stacking: the Mirage was designed specifically to tap into reverb layering, something that lends itself to some truly otherworldly ambient tones.

For more: Crazy Tube Circuits

MXR Synth Bass

MXR Bass Synth Video Manual - YouTube Watch On

MXR helped kickstart this pedal-heavy week with its Bass Synth stompbox – a pedal that, as its name suggests, offers a bevy of synth tones curated specifically for bassists.

Monophonic synth tones that hark back to Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson and Parliament-Funkadelic are the order of business here, with the pedal offering analog-style sounds inspired by vintage funk hits by way of three different waveforms, additional oscillators, eight presets, modulation and more.

For more: MXR

Dunlop Flow Nylon Picks

(Image credit: Dunlop)

The importance of choosing the correct guitar pick for your own individual playing style and preferences should not be underestimated, even if the humble accessory can sometimes be overlooked. Now, Dunlop has added another plecturm to the conversation with the Flow Nylon picks, which have been developed for "enhanced technique and performance".

Can something as simple as a pick switch make you a better player? Dunlop certainly thinks so: "We started with a custom blend of nylon that enhances the high-performance design of the Flow Pick shape. Its sharp tip will hold its shape when you dig in," it says, "allowing you to hit every note with precision while delivering the round warmth and smooth, quiet attack that nylon is famous for."

Not only that, the beveled edges have been re-engineered for enhanced grip and more fluid playing. I'd like to think I'd be shredding in no time with one of these...

For more: Dunlop