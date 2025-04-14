“There’s a slight latency in there. You can’t be super-accurate”: Yngwie Malmsteen names the guitar picks that don’t work for shred

News
By ( Guitarist, Total Guitar, Guitar Techniques ) published

The Swedish virtuoso says your pick may be holding you back

Yngwie Malmsteen - No Rest For The Wicked (Official Video) - YouTube Yngwie Malmsteen - No Rest For The Wicked (Official Video) - YouTube
Watch On

When it comes to shred, few guitarists can match the speed and ferocity with which Yngwie Malmsteen plays – and now the Swedish virtuoso has lifted the lid on one of his biggest secrets to nimble shredding: thick guitar picks.

In a new interview, MusicRadar draws parallels between Bach’s piece, Badinerie – which translates to “quick, light movements” – and the way Malmsteen approaches technique. But he is quick to quash such thoughts.

“That’s funny you should say that,” he says. “All of those things, economic picking, economic fretting, neoclassical this or whatever, all these phrases – all these titles of technique! – people said that after they saw me play. I never thought about those things.

“All I cared about from day one since I started, was what I heard. I didn’t think so much how to do it.”

But there is one caveat – he quickly learned how the right guitar pick could aid his super-fast shredding, while the wrong pick got in the way of his need for speed. That, he says, was a game-changer.

“I realized that if you had a pick that was bending, you couldn’t really play accurately,” he continues. “Your brain orders your hand to make a movement and coordinate it with the left hand but if there’s a bend [in the pick] there’s a slight latency in there. You can’t be super accurate with your left and right hand if you don’t have a totally hard pick. It doesn’t work.”

Yngwie Malmsteen takes a solo on his Fender Strat, on a stage bathed in blood-red stage lights.

(Image credit: Carlos Santiago/ Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Thick picks aren't always going to guarantee fast playing, though, and Malmsteen's comments will no doubt clash with the beliefs of Paul Gilbert, who surprised guitarists back in 2021 when he revealed his newfound affinity for ultra-thin 0.50mm picks.

The importance the humble guitar pick plays in a guitarist’s overall sound and ability to nail certain techniques is often overlooked. There have been several attempts to revolutionize our relationship with the unsuspecting string hitters in recent years, including the 3D PickTwist, which has been designed to bolster a player's abilities and never fall out of their hand in the process.

Meanwhile, Fender has launched Offset Guitar Picks, which Guitar World's Michael Astley-Brown found served a host of benefits.

“I felt more emboldened to throw in swept and alternate-picked runs. It genuinely felt like I was playing better than ever,” he declared after some thorough testing.

PickTwist

(Image credit: PickTwist)

Meanwhile, some players prefer to go pick-free. Jeff Beck famously never played with one, and Matteo Mancuso has labeled playing with a pick his “weak point”, while Jared James Nichols found finger-picking to be a far more expressive way of playing.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists

“David Crosby said, ‘I don't like it, man. That folky 2/4 time never gonna play on the radio’”: The Byrds needed a hit or they’d be dropped. Releasing a cover of Bob Dylan's Mr. Tambourine Man as their first single was a gamble that paid off

“I was writing songs from eight years old, but once I got a guitar I began to deeply identify with music… building an arsenal of influences”: How Lea Thomas uses guitars her dad built to conjure a magic synthesis of folk, pop and the ethereal

“David Crosby said, ‘I don't like it, man. That folky 2/4 time never gonna play on the radio’”: The Byrds needed a hit or they’d be dropped. Releasing a cover of Bob Dylan's Mr. Tambourine Man as their first single was a gamble that paid off
See more latest
Most Popular
American musician and frontman for The Byrds on set for the band&#039;s performance on Ready Steady Go!, August 6, 1965, in London, United Kingdom
“David Crosby said, ‘I don't like it, man. That folky 2/4 time never gonna play on the radio’”: The Byrds needed a hit or they’d be dropped. Releasing a cover of Bob Dylan's Mr. Tambourine Man as their first single was a gamble that paid off
Unidentified Street Musician: Woman Playing Guitar on City Streets
“The nuisance is exacerbated by the repetition and poor quality of some of the performances”: Buskers banned from London’s Leicester Square as performances likened to “psychological torture”
Lady Gaga Brian May and Billie Joe Armstrong
“This particular way of concluding Bohemian Rhapsody will be hard to beat!” Brian May with Benson Boone, Green Day with the Go-Gos, and Lady Gaga rocking a Suhr – Coachella’s first weekend delivered the guitar goods
Matteo Mancuso
“A virtuoso beyond virtuosos”: Matteo Mancuso has become one of the hottest guitar talents on the planet – now he’s finally announced his first headline US tour
Michael Hurley performs onstage in Camber, East Sussex on June 23, 2013
“His songs are timeless – you can’t tell if they were written in the 1400s or now”: Michael Hurley, guitarist and singer/songwriter known as the ‘Godfather of freak folk,’ dies at 83
Charlotte Milstein
“The future is pretty bright”: Norman's Rare Guitars has unearthed another future blues great – and the 15-year-old guitar star has already jammed with Michael Lemmo
Robby Krieger_Ace Frehley_Mike McCready
“I said, ‘Mike, I don’t know how to tell you this, but that’s a note-for-note guitar solo from...” Mike McCready stole his Alive solo from Kiss – but Ace Frehley had already stolen it from another legendary classic rock band
Taylor acoustic, D&#039;Angelico Excel 16, Solar Chug Lite, Lee Malia with his Jackson LM-87 and Mike Campbell with his Red Dog Telecaster
The guitar gear releases you might have missed this week, from Martin and Fender to Tone King and D'Angelico
Stratocaster leaning against a Boss Katana amp
Guitar World deals of the week: save $600 on a Gibson Les Paul, get a Fender Strat with $380 off, plus all the week's best deals on guitar gear
Rebecca Lovell from Larkin Poe performs on the Heineken stage during day 2 of NOS Alive Festival 2024 on July 12, 2024 in Lisbon, Portugal
“You run scales so when inspiration and instinct kicks in you're able to keep up with it”: Larkin Poe's Rebecca Lovell explains her “hunt and peck” approach to guitar solos – and how scales can make all the difference