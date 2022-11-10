Boss’s compact new FS-1-WL wireless footswitch can control just about anything in your guitar rig

Boss has introduced the latest addition to its lineup of foot controllers, the FS-1-WL – a versatile wireless accessory that lets users control a unique array of functions.

It would be a stretch to say the FS-1-WL can do everything a guitarist needs, but it's certainly got some unique capabilities that will make operating a rig – and engaging with extra-musical activities – far more convenient.

At its most basic level, the foot controller can be used to control a range of Boss and Roland products and, thanks to its Bluetooth connectivity, can do it all wirelessly. For example, the FS-1-WL can be used in lieu of amps such as the Katana-Air and Waza-Air to control a variety of parameters.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Boss) (Image credit: Boss)

In terms of effects, the Bluetooth Audio MIDI Dual Adaptor also allows users to connect the FS-1-WL to multi-effects pedals such as Boss’s GX-100 and other compatible stompboxes.

The FS-1-WL goes far beyond controlling effects and amp parameters, though. When used alongside the dedicated editor/librarian app, the footswitches can be assigned custom commands that can take charge of a variety of controls.

Such commands include taking control of DAWs and triggering custom keyboard commands – both single keystrokes and combo modifier keys, such as Shift and Control – as well as triggering PC and CC messages when used in MIDI mode.

Other applications of the FS-1-WL include using it to turn pages in music scores, dictate play/pause/rewind/playback speed functions on YouTube videos to aid hands-free learning and using it alongside up to two external footswitches for improved overall rig control.

As an added bonus, footswitch assignments can be saved and recalled for different playing settings via the editor app.

The FS-1-WL will be available this month for $129.

Visit Boss (opens in new tab) to find out more.