Boss seeks to channel classic fuzz tones with new silicon transistor-loaded Waza Craft FZ-1W Fuzz

Boss has unveiled the latest addition to its ever-expanding range of revamped Waza Craft pedals, the FZ-1W.

The FZ-1W is the brand’s second Waza Craft offering of 2021 – following the release of the much-anticipated Heavy Metal HM-2W – and is the result of a meticulous design process that comprised deep analysis of numerous “legendary” fuzz pedals.

In a bid to continue the Waza Craft lineup’s fine form, the FZ-1W once again relies on premium components, an innovative circuit and easy-to-use controls in an effort to deliver boutique fuzz tones and maximum tonal versatility.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Boss) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Boss) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Boss)

According to Boss, the FZ-1W aims to deliver all of the beloved nuances of historic ‘60s fuzz units – bold, aggressive tones and bright, dynamic sounds – without the infamous inconsistencies that plagued early fuzz effects, which were caused by temperature, age and battery type, among other factors.

To do so, the effects specialist has developed a circuit that utilizes silicon transistors, and that promises to serve up stable fuzz performances in “any temperature or operating condition”.

In practice, the pedal features three self-explanatory control knobs – Level, Tone and Fuzz – as well as a versatile Vintage/Modern switch. The Vintage voice is said to boldly “redefine” the classic fuzz tone by introducing more gain and a wider expressive range, which can traverse heavy fuzzes to crystal cleans by dialing back the guitar’s volume.

The Modern mode, meanwhile, promises to offer a more “refined and versatile” sound – with a more focused midrange and slightly fatter tone – and features a wider gain range, which can be used as a tone booster.

It’s the eighth addition to the Waza Craft family, which so far boasts the SD-1W Super OverDrive, BD-2W Blues Driver, DM-2W Delay, TB-2W Tone Bender, CE-2W Chorus, HM-2W Heavy Metal and TU-3W Chromatic Tuner.

The Boss FZ-1W will be available for $199.

To find out more, head over to Boss.