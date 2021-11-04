Trending

Boss seeks to channel classic fuzz tones with new silicon transistor-loaded Waza Craft FZ-1W Fuzz

The latest Waza Craft unit is based on iconic designs, and promises classic and contemporary fuzz tones via a Vintage/Modern toggle switch

Boss Waza Craft FZ-1W
(Image credit: Boss)

Boss has unveiled the latest addition to its ever-expanding range of revamped Waza Craft pedals, the FZ-1W.

The FZ-1W is the brand’s second Waza Craft offering of 2021 – following the release of the much-anticipated Heavy Metal HM-2W – and is the result of a meticulous design process that comprised deep analysis of numerous “legendary” fuzz pedals.

In a bid to continue the Waza Craft lineup’s fine form, the FZ-1W once again relies on premium components, an innovative circuit and easy-to-use controls in an effort to deliver boutique fuzz tones and maximum tonal versatility.

Boss Waza Craft FZ-1W

Boss Waza Craft FZ-1W

Boss Waza Craft FZ-1W

According to Boss, the FZ-1W aims to deliver all of the beloved nuances of historic ‘60s fuzz units – bold, aggressive tones and bright, dynamic sounds – without the infamous inconsistencies that plagued early fuzz effects, which were caused by temperature, age and battery type, among other factors.

To do so, the effects specialist has developed a circuit that utilizes silicon transistors, and that promises to serve up stable fuzz performances in “any temperature or operating condition”.

In practice, the pedal features three self-explanatory control knobs – Level, Tone and Fuzz – as well as a versatile Vintage/Modern switch. The Vintage voice is said to boldly “redefine” the classic fuzz tone by introducing more gain and a wider expressive range, which can traverse heavy fuzzes to crystal cleans by dialing back the guitar’s volume.

The Modern mode, meanwhile, promises to offer a more “refined and versatile” sound – with a more focused midrange and slightly fatter tone – and features a wider gain range, which can be used as a tone booster.

It’s the eighth addition to the Waza Craft family, which so far boasts the SD-1W Super OverDrive, BD-2W Blues Driver, DM-2W Delay, TB-2W Tone Bender, CE-2W Chorus, HM-2W Heavy Metal and TU-3W Chromatic Tuner.

The Boss FZ-1W will be available for $199.

To find out more, head over to Boss.

Matt Owen

Matt is a News Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.