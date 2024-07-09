“I’ve always missed being in Kiss, but if that meant being the Spaceman like Tommy, I wouldn’t want to do it”: Bruce Kulick was never invited to rejoin Kiss – and he's OK with that

By
Contributions from
published

Kulick was around for Kiss' under-appreciated no-makeup era, but when the band's first reunion fell through, he was never invited back

Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick and bassist Gene Simmons perform at Stabler Arena on October 1, 1992, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
(Image credit: Lisa Lake/Getty Images)

Bruce Kulick has opened up on his departure from Kiss, and explained why he wasn't all that fussed when he never received an invite to rejoin the band in the early 2000s.

Over the years, Kiss has recruited a number of electric guitar stars, from Mark St. John to Thayer and Vinnie Vincent, whose controversial guitar solos drove Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley mad.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.

With contributions from