Canary Cables has introduced its premium line of professional grade Pedalboard, Stage and Studio cables designed with the specific needs of the working musician in mind.

The Canary Cables Solderless Pedalboard Kit provides 16 connectors and 16 feet of premium low capacitance cable, allowing you to clean up your pedalboard and easily patch in gear at a moment’s notice. The kit includes everything required to make custom length pedalboard cables at home or on the road. Top-quality braided copper shield and polyester foil inner shield provide low capacitance noiseless operation that preserves your tone, night after night.

The Canary Cables Stage and Studio cables answer requests from the most demanding touring musicians. The beefy 7.5mm cables are made of specially selected high-quality PVC to provide flexibility and durability for the studio and the stage. The gold plug tips won’t tarnish and they conform to standard Switchcraft connector specifications for a snug fit, and the tapered and rounded low profile plugs will not scratch your guitar. The Oxygen Free Copper core and conductive PE / PE Isolation provides clear, transparent tone so you can perform your best. Canary Cables are road tested and proven by the most punishing tour schedules and the most discriminating artists.

An exciting addition to the Canary Cables Stage and Studio cables line are the Canary "Auto-Mute" Switch cables. In addition to all of the exceptional characteristics of the Canary Cables Stage and Studio line, the Auto-Mute Switch eliminates that unwanted “pop” when plugging in or unplugging.

The entire cable line comes with a 3-year warranty against manufacturer's defect. Canary Cables promotes and supports responsible use of our natural resources including tone wood certification and preservation programs, as well as reforestation projects to keep musicians rocking for years to come.

Canary Cables street prices:

• 10 ft Professional Studio & Stage Cables: $13.97

• 20 ft Professional Studio & Stage Cables: $16.97

• 10 ft Studio & Stage Cables with Auto-Mute Switch: $14.97 (Straight - Straight plug), $15.97 (Straight - Right Angle plug)

• Solderless Pedalboard Kit; 16 plugs and 6 feet of cable: $49.95

Head over to canarycables.com/reviews to see what touring musicians are saying about the cables.