Give your pedalboard the glow up it deserves with over $100 off this Fender patch cable kit – pay just $3 per cable and save 65%

It’s probably one of my favorite feelings in the world to complete a pedalboard rejig, even if to a non-guitarist it might sound like the most nerdy thing on earth. There’s something super satisfying about finishing hooking up all your pedals neatly after spending ages honing your pedal order and settings, although admittedly it's hard work getting to that phase.

One thing I’ve often found with building pedalboards is that you need a variety of patch cable lengths, as some pedals have top or side jacks, sometimes you have to jump across the ‘board to get the right order, or as in my case, you need to route everything to a pedal switcher. That’s why, as soon as I saw $104.99 off this Fender Blockchain patch cable kit at Fender.com, I had to share this brilliant Prime Day guitar deal with every other guitarist out there.

With 15 cables of varying lengths, you’re paying just $3 for each cable, which is an absolute steal. There’s also a deal on the medium pack, too, with 12 patch cables for just $39 . It’s the perfect deal for anyone looking to rebuild their ‘board for the summer and autumn gigging season, or to just spruce up a pedalboard you use at home.

I already have a couple of Fender cables on my own ‘board, which is a mish-mash of varying cable lengths and brands as I use a pedal switcher for gigging. I’ve found them to be just as good as the Ernie Ball and D’Addario-branded cables I have been using over the last few years, and so far, they haven’t let me down.

The connector housing is nice and compact, which means I can push my pedals as close as possible to fit more on, and the nickel-plated ends sound just as good to my ear as any of the fancy gold-plated patch cables I’ve tried. Fender’s patch cables use a 24 AWG wire with 90% OFC spiral shielding, which translates to great tone with minimal noise.

The PVC cable jacket itself is actually square, which is different from the flat-ribbon style or traditional round jackets I’ve normally encountered. They’re really flexible too, making them great for weaving in and out of my pedalboard and getting them under and neatly stowed away.

The whole cable is matte black, which makes for a low-profile design that lets your pedals stand out, and to my eye, adds to the overall feeling of neatness versus a cable with all-chrome connectors. Overall they’re sensational value for money, and absolutely worth picking up if you want to glow up your pedalboard this summer.

