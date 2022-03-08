Catalinbread aims to create Many Worlds of swirl with its new phaser pedal

The otherworldly-looking stompbox is an eight-stage phaser with eight selectable phase control parameters

Catalinbread has unveiled its latest stompbox creation, an otherworldly-looking phaser pedal called, well, Many Worlds.

At its heart, the Many Worlds pedal is an eight-stage phaser with eight selectable phase control parameters – six LFOs and two envelope-dependent phase shift modes that react to the player's picking attack.

Essentially, the pedal hopes to live up to its name with a mixture of classic, 'orange box' sounds and more off-the-beaten-track tones inspired by literal quantum physics. 

Aside from that striking artwork, the Many Worlds pedal features an eight-way dial for cycling between the half-dozen LFO waveforms and the envelope up and down modes, plus controls for Freq/Attack, Depth/Freq2/Sens, Feedback and Mix. 

Depending on which mode you're in, the Freq/Attack knob either adjusts the frequency of the LFO or the low pass filter frequency, when the user is in one of the two envelope modes.

As for the the Depth/Freq2/Sens knob, that controls the amplitude of the LFO, or the input gain while in envelope mode (Sens), or the frequency of the second LFO when in Battle Mode, which is an LFO option that makes two independently controllable sine waves compete against one another for control of the phase variable.

Battle Mode is joined in the LFO department by saw, reverse saw, sine, square and triangle options. The Mix knob, meanwhile, adjusts the wet/dry signal and Feedback adjusts the effect's intensity.

Catalinbread's new Many Worlds phaser pedal

The Catalinbread Many Worlds phaser pedal runs on 9 or 18 volt power, and is available now for $199.

For more info on the pedal, stop by Catalinbread.

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.