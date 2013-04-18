Charity Auction to Feature Guitars Signed — or Owned — by Steve Vai, Van Halen, Slash, Rush and More

More than 40 autographed guitars will be up for grabs this weekend at the 2013 Stars Guitars charity auction in Dearborn, Michigan.

Proceeds from the annual event will benefit the Charles A. Main, MD Pediatric Cancer Survivor Scholarship Fund of Beaumont Hospitals.

The auction, which takes place this Saturday, April 20, features guitars signed by:

• Steve Vai (NOTE: This guitar is from Vai's personal collection and provided by Guitar World magazine; see more info below)

• The Rolling Stones — Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood

• Van Halen

• Rush

• Slash

• Steve Winwood

• Red Hot Chili Peppers

• Chickenfoot

• Jonny Lang

More about the Vai guitar, pictured below: "Carmen," a one-of-a-kind Ibanez prototype from 2010, was part of Vai's personal collection. Vai last used the guitar while recording "The Duke," Joe Jackson's tribute to Duke Ellington, and on various demo items in 2012.

NOTE: If you're not in Michigan for the auction, you can contact Stars Guitars through its website; although there isn't a live bidding process, proxy bidding can be pre-arranged.

For more information about the auction in general — and all of the guitars — visit starsguitars.org and the Stars Guitars Facebook page.