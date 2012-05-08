Chickenfoot Post Tour Announcement Video

Chickenfoot are gearing up for their upcoming "Different Devil" tour and want to give fans an inside look at what it's like when they're prepping for a tour.
The band recently posted a very funny tour announcement video from inside their rehearsal studio, dubbed The Foot Locker. (I know this is all in fun, but someone please tell me that's actually what they call it.)
You can watch the four-minute clip below, and get all the dates under the video.
Chickenfoot 2012 Tour Dates
- May 09 The Fillmore Aud. (Denver, CO)
- May 11 The Brick (Minneapolis, MN)
- May 12 Chicago Theater (Chicago, IL)
- May 14 The Fillmore (Detroit, MI)
- May 16 Orpheum Theater (Boston, MA)
- May 18 House of Blues (Atlantic City, NJ)
- May 19 Mohegan Sun (Uncasville, CT)
- May 21 Beacon Theater (New York, NY)
- May 23 Fox Theater (St. Louis, MO)
- May 25 Winstar Casino (Thackerville, OK)
- May 27 Rocklahoma (Pryor, OK)
- May 29 Verizon Wireless Center (Houston, TX)
- May 31 Anselmo Valencia Amphetheater (Tucson, AZ)
- Jun 01 The Joint (Las Vegas, NV)
- Jun 03 Schnitzer Hall (Portland, OR)
- Jun 05 Queen Elizabeth Theater (Vancouver, BC)
- Jun 06 WaMu Theater (Seattle, WA)
- Jun 09 Santa Barbara Bowl (Santa Barbara, CA)
- Jun 10 Greek Theater (Los Angeles, CA)