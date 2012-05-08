Chickenfoot Post Tour Announcement Video

Chickenfoot are gearing up for their upcoming "Different Devil" tour and want to give fans an inside look at what it's like when they're prepping for a tour.

The band recently posted a very funny tour announcement video from inside their rehearsal studio, dubbed The Foot Locker. (I know this is all in fun, but someone please tell me that's actually what they call it.)

You can watch the four-minute clip below, and get all the dates under the video.

Chickenfoot 2012 Tour Dates