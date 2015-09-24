Children of Bodom Premiere “Morrigan” Music Video

Children of Bodom have released the official video for “Morrigan.” The clip was directed by Patric Ullaeus of Revolver Film Company, who has previously worked with Dimmu Borgir, Lacuna Coil, In Flames, Sonic Syndicate and Kamelot, among others.

Ullaeus said about the video concept, “The band decided not to be in the video as they wanted to tell the story about The Warrior Goddess Morrigan, and together with the band, we made this tale about a man fighting his inner demons.”

Children of Bodom will release their new album, I Worship Chaos, October 2 via Nuclear Blast.