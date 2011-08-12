Coldplay Announce Title of Fifth Album

Coldplay have officially announced the title of their upcoming fifth studio album as Mylo Xyloto. The album will be released on October 24.

Coldplay announced the album's completion via their website earlier with the following message: "Hello everybody, we have finished our new album...we hope you like it and we hope you are well."

Mylo Xyloto will be preceded be the single "Paradise," which will be released on September 12.

The album was produced by Markus Dravs, Daniel Green and Rik Simpson, with some additional composition from Brian Eno.

We have no idea what the album title means, but according to WikiColdplay (so it must be true!): " A latin dictionary explains that 'mylo' means 'disambigious' and 'xyloto' has been used to describe a family of hooverfly insects." Rock and roll!