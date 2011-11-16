Courtney Love Calls Out Dave Grohl

Courtney Love's been on a rampage ever since a (probably) well-meaning fan held up a picture of a Kurt Cobain at a Hole show in Brazil. More so than the actual fan, Love seemed to use the opportunity to vent her frustrations towards former Nirvana drummer and current Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.

During the show, Love stormed offstage after berating the fan for holding up the picture of her late husband, only returning when the audience was goaded into chanting "the Foo Fighters are gay" by her entourage.

"I don't care what you listen to at home," she said upon returning, "but if a guy takes off money off my kid's table, fuck him."

Love seemed to be making a not-so-vague reference to Dave Grohl, and confirmed as much in a post-show interview.

"Dave makes $5 million a show, he doesn't need the money," she said, "so why the fuck does he have a Nirvana Inc. credit card and I don't? And last week, he bought an Aston Martin on it."

Love continued: "I wasn't in Nirvana. However, I do own Nirvana, with my daughter, and because of tax laws I have to give money to his sister, Kim Cobain, and [Kurt's mother] Wendy Cobain."