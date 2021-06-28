Crazy Tube Circuits thinks it’s about TI:ME for a fresh take on digital delay

Greek pedal co Crazy Tube Circuits has announced the TI:ME, a new delay pedal that seeks to replicate the increasingly sought-after tone of the earliest digital delay units.

CTC’s approach to aping these precise-yet-warm repeats lies in its pairing of two carefully filtered digital recording devices along with an all-analog signal path.

The company compares the tone with MXR’s vintage Model 113, with repeats reminiscent of worn tape echoes.

(Image credit: Crazy Tube Circuits)

Additional modern functionality comes courtesy of an onboard tap tempo footswitch with subdivision options, while the sound can be further tweaked via tone and a single-knob modulation control, which adjusts both rate and depth.

If you need more TI:ME in your life, the pedal is available now for €189/$209, and comes in a hand-lacquered copper finish.

See Crazy Tube Circuits for more info.