Crazy Tube Circuits thinks it’s about TI:ME for a fresh take on digital delay

Greek pedal co Crazy Tube Circuits has announced the TI:ME, a new delay pedal that seeks to replicate the increasingly sought-after tone of the earliest digital delay units.
CTC’s approach to aping these precise-yet-warm repeats lies in its pairing of two carefully filtered digital recording devices along with an all-analog signal path.
The company compares the tone with MXR’s vintage Model 113, with repeats reminiscent of worn tape echoes.
Additional modern functionality comes courtesy of an onboard tap tempo footswitch with subdivision options, while the sound can be further tweaked via tone and a single-knob modulation control, which adjusts both rate and depth.
If you need more TI:ME in your life, the pedal is available now for €189/$209, and comes in a hand-lacquered copper finish.
See Crazy Tube Circuits for more info.