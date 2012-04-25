The Cult Release "For the Animals" Music Video

The Cult have just unveiled a music video for their song "For the Animals," a provocative clip directed by Michelle Peerali and starring actress Hanna Mosqueda. It can be seen below.

"'For The Animals' is a metaphor for people existing in a realm outside of structured society and what cultural editors deem to be relevant," said frontman Ian Astbury. "It could be the feral punk rock kids squatting in abandoned homes or the spirited individual who has little regard for social conventions. It's for people who choose not to tow the party line or try to fit in. It's for the free-thinkers who are creative and dynamic."

The Cult's new album, Choice of Weapon, is due out May 22 via Cooking Vinyl.