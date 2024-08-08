“She hated it. One day, I heard Come On Eileen, so I started playing the lick with that feel. It was magic. By the end, Cyndi was saying, ‘I’ve always wanted to sing that song!’” How an unsung session hero salvaged one of Cyndi Lauper’s biggest hits

It's considered one of the greatest pop songs ever recorded, but as guitarist Eric Bazilian explains, it wasn't always smooth sailing for the smash hit single

It’s often an unfortunate part of the job that session guitarists largely go unnoticed for their contributions, even if their electric guitar playing can be heard on some of music’s most popular hits.

The Hooters frontman Eric Bazilian, for example, has a hugely impressive session resume to his name, having crafted songs with the likes of Mick Jagger and Joan Osborne throughout his career.

