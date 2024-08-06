“No-one will ever have an amp on stage at the Sphere. They might have dummies, but they’re not on”: Trey Anastasio reveals why it’s impossible to play with onstage amps at the most advanced music venue in the world
In order to play the Sphere, The Edge ditched tube amps for amp sim pedals, and John Mayer has hidden his own amps away in wooden shipping creates. The Phish maestro explains why such workarounds are necessary for the state-of-the-art stage
Trey Anastasio has reflected on his time playing at Las Vegas’ state-of-the-art Sphere venue, and in the process has seemingly confirmed why so many electric guitar players are having to shake up their guitar amp setups when playing the hi-tech arena.
Anastasio teamed up with his Phish bandmates to play a four-date residency at the Sphere in April this year, but did so without the help of any on-stage tube amps.
Instead, Anastasio – a lover of vintage Mesa/Boogies and Princetons – was forced to bury his amps well out of view, resulting in a rig that, at first glance, seemed to have foregone amps altogether.
The prog maestro isn’t the only guitar player to have gotten creative with their guitar setup specifically for the Sphere stage, though.
In the new issue of Guitar World, Anastasio confirms why no-one has used genuine amps on stage at the Sphere – and why no-one ever will – as a result of its unique sound system.
“No-one will ever have an amp on stage at the Sphere,” Anastasio says. “They might have dummies, but they’re not on. The 52,000-speaker sound system comes down right behind your back. So there’s a slapback [echo].
“That’s why anyone who will ever play there will have to have the drums wrapped in plexiglass.”
It makes sense. The Sphere is, after all, a highly enclosed space with one of the most advanced and expansive sound systems in the world. The interference that loud amps pose to this finely crafted setup is clearly an issue.
It’s the first time a guitarist has explicitly discussed the shortcomings of the Sphere stage. The Edge, for example, merely cited “various reasons” for switching to amp sims, while Mayer filed his own move under “whatever it takes”.
According to the Sphere’s schedule, the Eagles are the next guitar act to take up residency at the venue, and so it will be interesting to see how Joe Walsh decides to approach the no-amps-on-stage issue in September.
