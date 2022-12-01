Darkglass revisits its Duality fuzz pedal as the Duality DFZ

By Nick Wells
( Bass Player )
published

A stripped-back version of its predecessor, the Duality DFZ combines two distinct fuzz circuits in one pedalboard-friendly unit

Darkglass Duality DFZ fuzz pedal
(Image credit: Darkglass)

With one of the most perfect company names for producing modern-sounding drive pedals, Finland's Darkglass Electronics has announced a new iteration of its Duality fuzz. The simply titled Duality DFZ shares the same design footprint as the company’s Microtubes B1K Overdrive and features some simple, but insightful, tone-shaping options.

Like the original Duality, this new instalment packs two discrete fuzz circuits into one enclosure – a 'gated saw-tooth wave and a raunchy high-gain sound'.

The stacked rotary control lets you tweak the output and then blend between the two separate fuzz circuits. Even more versatility can be had by investigating the internal controls, which bring in more blend and filter options. They can be access via a neatly concealed cavity on the underside of the pedal.

Darkglass Duality DFZ Fuzz

(Image credit: Darkglass)

So the only thing left to consider is the price. The Darkglass Duality DFZ is available now for £142. For more info visit Darkglass (opens in new tab).

Darkglass Duality DFZ fuzz pedal

(Image credit: Darkglass)

