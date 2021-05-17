Dave Mustaine teaches Symphony of Destruction in newly unearthed guitar lesson

You may have studied the tabs, watched the YouTube lessons and even gone some way to mastering Symphony of Destruction – but there really is no substitute for learning the Megadeth classic from the man himself.

Now, finally, you can do just that, thanks to a video recently uploaded to YouTube that sees the Megadeth maestro deliver a tutorial on how to play the legendary thrasher.

In the short clip, Mustaine walks his class through the pre-chorus and chorus sections of the heavy-riffing song, addressing the common mistakes people make when playing the track as he does so.

As he fully embraces his teaching role, the iconic axe-slinger also touches on concepts such as atonal ghost notes, the two variables of vibrato variations and palm-muting technique. Check out the full quick-fire in the video lesson above.

Despite being uploaded to YouTube last Friday (May 14), the clip was originally filmed in April 2018 as part of the LA-based Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp – a non-competitive educational event that lets you learn from, and play alongside, members of the rock elite.

“Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp was born out of the desire to give the public the experience of living the life of a Rock Star, with Rock Stars, for a few days, and gaining their knowledge along the way,” reads the official website.

“After careful consideration of your skill level and musical preferences, you are given a list of songs to practice up on before your arrival at camp,” it continues. “Your band will be assigned a Rock Star Counselor to mentor your band for the entire duration of the camp.”

Mustaine is set to make an appearance at the next upcoming Fantasy Camp, which is due to go ahead on November 11-14 later this year. He will be joined by a star-studded list of guitar stars-turned-tutors, including Richie Faulkner of Judas Priest and Steve Morse of Deep Purple.

Previous guest teachers at the camp include Slash and Dave Navarro, as well as bass guitar legend Rudy Sarzo and drumming icon Tommy Lee.

Head over to Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp to find out more.