David Bowie Premieres Music Video for "Valentine's Day"

David Bowie has released another new music video tied to his much-celebrated 2013 album, The Next Day.

The clip for "Valentine's Day," which you can see below, was directed by Indrani and Markus Klinko, who worked with Bowie on the artwork for his Heathen album.

"Valentine's Day," backed with "Plan," will be released as a limited picture disc on August 19. You can check out the single's artwork in the photo gallery below.

The Next Day recently made Guitar World's list of the 40 Best Albums of 2013 (So Far).

Check out the video below, and be sure to tell us what you think in the comments!