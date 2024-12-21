“Ron played bass like John Entwistle – he was definitely into that kind of rhythmic gallop”: When Ron Asheton switched from guitar to bass, Iggy and the Stooges recorded their most influential record

Features
By
( )
published

How a chance meeting between Iggy Pop and David Bowie put the Stooges back on their feet

Guitarist and bassist with Iggy and the Stooges Ron Asheton performs on stage at the Whisky on October 23, 1973 in Los Angeles, California.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

If the feel-good grooves of Detroit's Motown Records in the swinging '60s had the world dancing in the street, the raw power of the Motor City's proto-punk posse Iggy and the Stooges soon sent it running for cover.

Formed in 1967 by singer Iggy Pop, guitarist Ron Asheton, drummer Scott Asheton, and bassist Dave Alexander, the powerhouse band blended the blues with heavy psychedelic rock, serving it with over-the-top stage performances that are the stuff of legend.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Brian Fox