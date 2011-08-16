David Bowie "Retired" According to Biographer

Is David Bowie retired? Probably. At least according to Bowie biographer Paul Trynka, who has recently written a new book on Bowie titled Starman.

In an interview with Spinner.com, Trynka was asked if he thought Bowie -- who hasn't played live since 2006 -- would ever return.

"My heart says he'll come back," said Trynka, "[but] my head says he's likely not to. I think he would only come back if he thinks he could deliver something that will be seismic. If you pop back into the stage, it's got to be something that has a big explosion and lots of flashes. It would be a bit of a miracle if he comes back, but miracles do happen."

Bowie, who is 64, has not released an album since 2003's Reality. A fake Twitter account got fan hopes up back in January of '09 when someone registered the handle @DavidBowie and posted the following message: "Cheers from a snowy Berlin! Working on some new material!"

