David Lee Roth's Unaccompanied Vocal Track from Van Halen's "Running With the Devil" — Listen

"Running With the Devil" began the career of one of rock's most enduring bands with quite a bang. As the lead-off track on Van Halen's diamond-selling, self-titled 1978 debut album, it made quite the impression.

Whether it was Eddie Van Halen's ferocious, technical playing or David Lee Roth's impressive pipes, rock hadn't heard anything quite like it before.

So, if you've ever been curious as to how the individual elements of the song work, you can get a taste of that here. We've found a video (well, audio) that showcases Roth's impressive vocals from the song, entirely unaccompanied.