In Deep with Andy Aledort: Make It a Double — Improvising with Two-Note Harmonies, Part 1

The following content is related to the November 2013 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now, or in our online store.

One of the most often-requested topics my students have asked me to cover over the years is the use of two-note figures, such as thirds and sixths, while soloing or playing rhythm.

These note pairings, commonly referred to as double-stops, allow a guitarist to play harmonized melodies up and down the fretboard very easily, which of course can be explored either within the context of a solo or when supplying a rhythm accompaniment behind a melody.

In this edition of In Deep, we will focus primarily on the use of thirds but will also look at fourths and fifths.

PART ONE

PART TWO