Demo Video: Electro-Harmonix Introduces Holy Grail Max Reverb Pedal

Electro-Harmonix has introduced its new Holy Grail Max reverb pedal.

They've even created a new demo video, which you can check out below.

From the company:

With the introduction of the Holy Grail Max, EHX gives fans of reverberation more options in their quest for the perfect space for their instrument or voice. The new pedal shares the Holy Grail’s classic Spring and spatial Hall reverbs. A new Plate reverb, with a wonderfully complex, lush tone, and Reverse reverb for the sonically adventurous, were also added.

The Holy Grail Max features a Blend control which lets the player set the wet/dry mix. The Time multi-function control gives the user the ability to set the decay time when in Spring, Hall or Plate mode and the reverse time when in Reverse mode. Finally, a four-position switch provides a choice of reverb styles: Spring, Hall, Plate or Reverse.

True bypass switching for maximum signal path integrity is included as is an EHX 9.6-Volt/DC200mA AC adapter. The Holy Grail Max is housed in a compact, rugged die-cast chassis and features a U.S. List Price of $214.12.

