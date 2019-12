Devin Townsend Project have posted an official trailer for their upcoming live DVD, By A Thread - Live in London 2011. Watch it below.

The four-DVD/five-CD set documents each of DTP's four concerts in London last November, which saw the group play a new album each night. Performances included 2009's Addicted and Ki as well as last year's Deconstruction and Ghost.

By A Thread - Live in London 2011 is out June 19 in North America through HevyDevy Records/InsideOut Music.