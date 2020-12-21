If you’re looking to conjure a consistent distorted tone no matter what amp you’re playing through, look no further than One Control’s new Dyna Red Distortion 4K.

The latest evolution of the celebrated Dyna Red Distortion adds in a Presence knob – that all important 4K control – that helps dial in the pedal precisely for a wide variety of amps.

The result is a stompbox that works great for studio and practice use, but really shines as a companion for touring musicians who need a consistent distortion tone when using a range of backline amps.

Even with all the flexibility on offer, the Dyna Red itself is incredibly simple and straightforward to use, as Guitar World Tech Editor Paul Riario illustrates in this demo video.

(Image credit: One Control)

Paul begins by playing his Les Paul with a clean tone, before kicking on the Dyna Red Distortion 4K to demonstrate the range of drives on offer, as well as how the Treble and Presence controls interact with one another to conjure a wealth of great organic distortion, and even low overdrive, tones.

“The Dyna Red Distortion 4K is an organic ‘70s-style UK amp-voiced distortion with a heavy yet smoother sound,” Paul says.

What’s more, he adds, “the addition of its 4K Presence knob allows for further crafting of your tone to cut through the mix."

For more information on the Dyna Red Distortion 4K, head to One Control.