Did Paul McCartney Actually Die in 1966?

Paul McCartney has his 68th birthday coming up on June 18th. Or does he? MVD Visual announces the release of a film from Highway 61 Entertainment: PAUL McCartney Really Is Dead, The Last Testament of George Harrison for North American distribution on September 1, 2010. The following description of the film is provided by director Joel Gilbert of Highway 61 Entertainment:

"In the summer of 2005, a package arrived at the Hollywood offices of Highway 61 Entertainment from London with no return address. Inside were two mini-cassette audio tapes dated December 30, 1999 and labeled 'The Last Testament of George Harrison.' A voice identical to Harrison tells a shocking story: Paul McCartney was killed in a car crash in November of 1966 and replaced with a double! British intelligence, MI5, had forced the Beatles to cover up McCartney's death to prevent mass suicides of Beatle fans. However, the remaining Beatles tried to signal fans with clues on album covers and in songs. Until now, the "Paul is Dead" mystery that exploded worldwide in 1969 was considered a hoax. However, in this film, George Harrison reveals a secret Beatles history, chronicling McCartney's fatal accident, the cover up, dozens of unknown clues, and a dangerous cat and mouse game with 'Maxwell,' the Beatles' MI5 handler, as John Lennon became increasingly reckless with the secret. Harrison also insists that Lennon was assassinated in 1980 after he threatened to finally expose 'Paul McCartney' as an impostor.

"Highway 61 Entertainment has corroborated most of George Harrison's stunning account of the conspiracy to hide McCartney's tragic death. Harrison's complete audio tapes narrate this film that includes all the newly unearthed evidence. The Last Testament of George Harrison may prove to be the most important document in rock and roll history, leaving little doubt that Paul McCartney is really dead."