Dino Cazares turned down the Limp Bizkit guitarist spot in 2001

Fear Factory six-stringer Dino Cazares was reportedly asked to join Limp Bizkit in 2001, and replace then-ex-guitarist Wes Borland.

During a recent appearance on the Talk Toomey podcast, Cazares details meeting the eccentric nu-metallers for the first time, and how the band later ended up offering him an audition.

“We were on tour with Iron Maiden around ’95 when they had [vocalist] Blaze Bayley,” he says. “We were playing everywhere and we met the guys from Limp Bizkit.

“They came on our bus, played the demo – their first demo – and they said that Ross Robinson was going to be producing the album... and [that] they were gonna be in LA and [that we should] come hang out.

“And so Ross Robinson called us up and Limp Bizkit were there and I was able to be on their first record on a song called Indigo Flow. Later on they had asked me to audition for Limp Bizkit when they lost Wes, [but] I respectfully declined.”

Cazares also remembers seeing Limp Bizkit explode in popularity around the same time.

“The minute they started selling 70,000 records a week, it was stupid. It was fucking insane how they blew up.

“We were on tour with Megadeth, Korn, Flotsam And Jetsam and [we were] opening up. Literally on that tour things started to take a shift for that band, because I remember this was still their first album and they'd been working that album for about a year-and-a-half before it really started to take off.”

Fear Factory are currently gearing up to release new album, Aggression Continuum. Two tracks have been released thus far: the impossibly heavy Disruptor and the blistering Fuel Injected Suicide Machine.