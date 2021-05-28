Trending

Dino Cazares turned down the Limp Bizkit guitarist spot in 2001

By

The Fear Factory guitarist says he declined an offer to audition for the band following Wes Borland's departure in 2001

[L-R] Dino Cazares and Fred Durst
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fear Factory six-stringer Dino Cazares was reportedly asked to join Limp Bizkit in 2001, and replace then-ex-guitarist Wes Borland.

During a recent appearance on the Talk Toomey podcast, Cazares details meeting the eccentric nu-metallers for the first time, and how the band later ended up offering him an audition.

“We were on tour with Iron Maiden around ’95 when they had [vocalist] Blaze Bayley,” he says. “We were playing everywhere and we met the guys from Limp Bizkit. 

“They came on our bus, played the demo – their first demo – and they said that Ross Robinson was going to be producing the album... and [that] they were gonna be in LA and [that we should] come hang out.

“And so Ross Robinson called us up and Limp Bizkit were there and I was able to be on their first record on a song called Indigo Flow. Later on they had asked me to audition for Limp Bizkit when they lost Wes, [but] I respectfully declined.”

Cazares also remembers seeing Limp Bizkit explode in popularity around the same time.

“The minute they started selling 70,000 records a week, it was stupid. It was fucking insane how they blew up. 

“We were on tour with Megadeth, Korn, Flotsam And Jetsam and [we were] opening up. Literally on that tour things started to take a shift for that band, because I remember this was still their first album and they'd been working that album for about a year-and-a-half before it really started to take off.”

Fear Factory are currently gearing up to release new album, Aggression Continuum. Two tracks have been released thus far: the impossibly heavy Disruptor and the blistering Fuel Injected Suicide Machine.