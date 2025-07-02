I was holding out for Amazon Prime Day, until Thomann's massive Music Days sale dropped up to 65% in savings on Fender, ESP, Gibson, Martin, Taylor, and more

Prime Day is fast approaching, but why wait until July 8th when Thomann is already hosting an incredible sale? Amazon's big event may last four days this year, but Thomann has launched a sale that will give the online retail giant a run for its money, especially for guitarists. For a limited time, you can snag up to 65% off a wide range of musical gear.

Whether you're a beginner or a veteran player, now’s the ideal time to grab that dream guitar or accessory you’ve been wanting. The selection is truly impressive, featuring popular models from ESP, Fender, Gibson, Martin, and so much more.

Let’s check out some fantastic guitar deals we have hand-picked for you.

Thomann Music Days: Up to 65% off!

From now until July 22, you can score up to 65% off on hundreds of products across every category. Whether you're a beginner, a pro musician, or somewhere in between, there has never been a better time to grab a bargain.

First on the list is the striking ESP LTD Arrow BKM. This all-black metal machine comes equipped with a powerful single EMG 81 humbucker, an EMG TKO kill switch, and a Floyd Rose 1000 tremolo. With a hefty 47% discount, you can take this gem home for just £679.

If you prefer a more classic feel, the Fender Standard Strat could be what you're looking for. With a generous 15% off, this iconic guitar is now available for only £432. Now you can capture those classic Strat sounds without breaking the bank.

Shifting gears to acoustics, we've spotted 27% off the stunning Martin D-28 StreetLegend. As you'd expect, this D-28 features a solid spruce top, solid East Indian rosewood back and sides, but this model shows signs of wear inspired by real historic guitars.

We've also found 26% off the striking Taylor 214ce Plus Special Edition, if you like your guitars bright, articulate, and simply gorgeous.

Now, that's just a small selection of what's available - there’s so much more waiting for you in this epic sale. We encourage you to visit the Thomann site and discover what's on offer for yourself. You have until July 22 to get involved. Can't see anything you like? Well, be sure to check out our Prime Day guitar deals hub for the latest offerings from Amazon and beyond.